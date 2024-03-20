Anti-LGBTQ+ candidate with “Men for 1-on-1 sex” profile wins GOP primary

Bernie Moreno and his wife Bridget Moreno at a watch party for the Republican Party primary on March 19, 2024
Photo: Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bernie Moreno – a Republican who made headlines last week when a 2008 profile in his name and with his email address seeking sex with men was uncovered – won the GOP primary for a U.S. Senate seat from Ohio yesterday.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Moreno has gotten 50.6% of the vote in Ohio, well ahead of second-place state Sen. Matt Dolan, who has 32.8% of the vote.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported on a 2008 online dating profile seeking “1-on-1” sexual encounters with “young guys” that was set up on the Adult Friend Finder website using a work email belonging to Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. The AP confirmed that whoever set up the profile would have had to be able to access Moreno’s work email account.

The profile, listed under the username “nardo19672,” reportedly includes…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Anti-LGBTQ+ candidate with "Men for 1-on-1 sex" profile wins GOP primary

