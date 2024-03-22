Biden sacrifices LGBTQ+ Pride flags at U.S. embassies to pass ‘critical’ spending bill

The Biden administration has agreed to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies in order to fund numerous health initiatives, including the AIDS relief plan.

The Biden administration has agreed to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies in order to pass a spending bill that will keep the federal government open through September 30.

Flag bans have been proposed and enacted by conservatives across the country as a way to censor specifically the rainbow Pride flag. The federal measure was stuck into the government spending agreement by Republicans during negotiations and enthusiastically promoted by anti-LGBTQ+ House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The provision bans all flags other than the U.S. flag outside embassies, but it does not prevent…

