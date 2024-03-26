Judge blocks Texas AG’s demand for info on families of trans kids

PFLAG said that they were already losing volunteers because people are afraid of being targeted by Republican Ken Paxton.

Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to supporters as he supports Tom Glass in his campaign for Texas State Representative on Jan. 24, 2024.
With a previous temporary restraining order set to expire on Friday, a Texas judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s demand that PFLAG National turn over records related to the families of transgender young people in the state seeking gender-affirming care.

In February, Paxton’s office requested documents related to statements made by PFLAG CEO Brian Bond in a sworn affidavit filed as part of the organization’s ongoing legal challenge of S.B. 14, the 2023 Texas law banning gender-affirming care for minors.

In its civil investigation demand, dated February 5, the AG’s office requested PFLAG turn over all documents and communications related to the “contingency plans” and “alternative avenues” to maintain gender-affirming care of families, which Bond mentioned in his July affidavit. Paxton also demanded all…

