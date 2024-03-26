Right-wing broadcaster targets decades-old LGBTQ+ school conference & gets it canceled

By
Gay Today
March 26, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Under the provocative franchise banner “Crisis in the Classroom,” right-wing local news giant Sinclair Broadcasting in January targeted a decades-old conference dedicated to addressing the needs of LGBTQ+ students and the faculty and school staff that educate them in private schools.

“There is, among a certain group of concerned parents, a belief that issues of gender expression and sexuality are not the appropriate purview of school conversation, discussion, and deliberation,” said Association of Independent Maryland & D.C. Schools (AIMS) executive director Peter Baily. “What happened this year… frankly, it’s never happened before in 25 years.”

Sinclair’s interstitial news offering, The National Desk, which sets the top-down conservative agenda for Sinclair’s local news broadcasts, ginned up the controversy with accusations that AIMS was “pushing an agenda” harmful to students and “in favor of educational leaders’ own beliefs.”

They cited the past participation of LGBTQ+ anti-suicide non-profit the Trevor Project, which has been accused, without evidence, by far-right conspiracy theorists of being an organization of child sex abusers devoted to “grooming” children. They also vilified the…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Right-wing broadcaster targets decades-old LGBTQ+ school conference & gets it canceled

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today