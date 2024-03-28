NBC boots election denier & ex-RNC head Ronna McDaniel days after hiring

March 28, 2024

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

NBC News has booted Ronna McDaniel, former head of the Republican National Committee (RNC), as a contributor after a widespread outcry on-the-air by multiple MSNBC hosts, including lesbian political commentator Rachel Maddow.

Maddow and other MSNBC hosts had spoken on their shows against McDaniel’s hiring because she used her role at the RNC to empower former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. “The fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News is inexplicable,” Maddow told viewers on Monday night, comparing the decision to hiring a mobster to work for a district attorney. McDaniel had referred to MSNBC reporters as “primetime propagandists” just last May.

“After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor,” NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde wrote in a Monday letter to NBC News staff. “No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned. Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal.”

Last week, NBC News announced McDaniel would appear across NBC News platforms, including MSNBC. However, the announcement was quickly met with swift and outspoken disapproval from MSNBC hosts, including…

Read full story, and more, from Source: NBC boots election denier & ex-RNC head Ronna McDaniel days after hiring

