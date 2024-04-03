Donald Trump is so mad about Trans Day of Visibility that he wants a “Christian Visibility Day”

By
Gay Today
April 3, 2024

Donald Trump promised to turn the November elections into a “Christian Visibility Day” in direct response to the Trans Day of Visibility.

“And what the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day?” Trump said at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, yesterday. “Such total disrespect to Christians.”

“And on November 5, it is going to be called something else. You know, it’s going to be called Christian Visibility Day.” November 5 is election day, so Trump was saying that Christians should vote for him because the Transgender Day of Visibility was on the same day as Easter this year.

The right has been outraged by the fact that the Transgender Day of Visibility – which is always on March 31 – fell on Western Christianity’s Easter day this past Sunday, and many blamed President Joe Biden for the coincidence. It’s unclear, though, why…

