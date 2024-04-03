Hateful foster parents will have more access to LGBTQ+ children under bill that TN just passed

Rep. Justin Pearson at a press conference in January 2024. He spoke out against the foster care bill.
Photo: Vivian Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

A bill that would ensure that people with anti-LGBTQ+ prejudices can foster and adopt children passed in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday after having passed the state senate last month. The bill now goes to Gov. Bill Lee (R).

Introduced in both the Tennessee House and Senate in January, the “Tennessee Foster and Adoptive Parent Protection Act” would prohibit the state’s Department of Children’s Services (DCS) from denying prospective adoptive or foster parents’ “eligibility to foster or adopt based, in whole or in part, upon the parent’s sincerely held religious or moral beliefs regarding sexual orientation or gender identity.”

