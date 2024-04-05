UN makes history with first-ever resolution supporting intersex rights

An estimated 1.7% of infants are born intersex — roughly the same number of people born with red hair.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has made history by issuing its first-ever resolution supporting the rights of intersex people. Intersex people are individuals born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the typical definitions of female or male. An estimated 1.7% of infants are born intersex — many are forced to undergo irreversible surgeries to “correct” their anatomy and are subject to stigma and discrimination.

The resolution — entitled “Combating Discrimination, Violence and Harmful Practices Against Intersex Persons” — directs the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on the challenges intersex people face and the best ways to ensure intersex people’s “highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.” The Human Rights Council will discuss the report in…

