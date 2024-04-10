Angry parent ruthlessly defends trans teen who was denied entry to prom for wearing a dress

A transgender teen in Alabama was denied entry to her school’s prom last week for wearing a dress.

Lesa Drake, a parent in Jackson County, Alabama, told local ABC affiliate WAAY 31 that she got a call from the student after Drake told her own son to let her know if he or his friends needed anything while attending Section High School’s prom. The unnamed trans teen asked Drake to walk her into the prom.

Drake said the school’s principal told the trans student that she would not be allowed into the prom unless she changed out of her dress and into slacks.

“I kept asking why. Why can’t she come?” Drake said, adding that the principal responded, “‘Because she’s wearing a dress.”‘

Drake claimed there were other trans students at the prom who were wearing attire that corresponded with their gender identity, but the principal continued to deny the trans student entry, claiming that he’d told her the previous day that she could not attend unless she wore pants.

Drake said the principal cited the school’s student handbook, but…

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. The Trans Lifeline (1-877-565-8860) is staffed by trans people and will not contact law enforcement. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgement-free place to talk for youth via chat, text (678-678), or phone (1-866-488-7386). Help is available at all three resources in English and Spanish.

