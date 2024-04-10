Joe Biden & Kamala Harris launch new initiative targeting “critical” LGBTQ+ voters

By
Gay Today
April 10, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s reelection campaign has launched “Out for Biden-Harris,” a new national initiative focused on rallying LGBTQ+ voters.

The initiative acknowledges the crucial role LGBTQ+ have played in previous electoral wins. “LGBTQ+ voters are a force to be reckoned with,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. They were critical to our victory in 2020, and they will be critical to winning again this November.”

Over 10,000 LGBTQ+ volunteers were deployed during the 2020 election, which was pivotal in Biden’s victory. The “Out for Biden-Harris” initiative has embraced this expansive support base, hoping to re-enlist LGBTQ+ members to further their work.

According to the campaign, the initiative will…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris launch new initiative targeting “critical” LGBTQ+ voters

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today