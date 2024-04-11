Elon Musk blamed for X ad calling for execution of gay people

By
Gay Today
April 11, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Technology

Elon Musk at a press conference
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An ad calling for the execution of gay people is reportedly running on X, according to the political watchdog account @EyesOnTheRight. The alleged ad comes as big-name advertisers flee the social media platform amid rising hate content allowed by X’s owner, transphobic billionaire Elon Musk.

“England and all 13 colonies had the death penalty on the table for gay sex among males,” the ad reads. “After 1789, homosexual acts were illegal in all 50 states until 1962.”

The ad — allegedly run by anti-gay Christian John White (aka. @befaithful10) — references Leviticus 20:13, a violently anti-gay Bible verse. It displays a…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Elon Musk blamed for X ad calling for execution of gay people

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today