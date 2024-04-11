Lawmakers don’t let tornadoes stop them from meeting to advance two anti-LGBTQ+ bills

By
Gay Today
April 11, 2024

After the Republican governors of Iowa and Idaho signed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation into law this month, conservative lawmakers in Louisiana braved severe weather to quietly advance their own bills on Wednesday.

Even as tornadoes touched down across the state, Louisiana’s House Committee on Education met Wednesday to discuss two pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, the Louisiana Illuminator reported.

House Bill 121 would ban school employees, including teachers, from “knowingly and intentionally” addressing students “by a name other than the student’s legal name, or a derivative thereof.” This includes a ban on pronouns that align with trans and nonbinary students’ gender identities without the permission of the students’ parents.

The bill also includes a religious exemption, allowing school employees to…

