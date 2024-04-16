Maine lawmakers face down death threats & advance bill protecting gender-affirming care

Rally to Protect Trans Health, at the White House, Washington, DC USA, 29 May 2019
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Lawmakers in Maine voted this week to advance a bill making the state a sanctuary for people seeking gender-affirming care, in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and abortions.

On Thursday, Maine’s House and Senate both approved Legislative Document 227, which would provide “protections to persons who seek, health care practitioners who provide and those who assist health care practitioners in providing gender-affirming health care services and reproductive health care services” that are legal in Maine. LD 227 establishes that access to such treatment is a legal right and that “interference with access to such services or the provision of such services is against the public policy of this State.”

