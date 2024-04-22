LGBTQ+ people are more at risk of adverse effects of climate change

Gay Today
LGBTQ+ people are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change, according to a Williams Institute report released in time for Earth Day.

The study’s authors looked at U.S. Census data on where same-gender couples live to determine whether they lived in areas with increased risk of extreme weather events due to climate change.

The report says that gay and bi couples are more likely to live in coastal areas and cities, as well as in counties with an increased risk of adverse climate change effects, according to NASA’s composite risk score, which looks at potential changes like extreme cold, heat waves, excessive precipitation, and dry conditions.

These couples are also more likely to live in areas with…

