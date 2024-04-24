Dominica’s High Court ends the country’s ban on being gay in historic ruling

By
Gay Today
April 24, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Soufrière, Dominica; seen under a rainbow across Soufrière Bay.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The High Court of Dominica has overturned a colonial-era law banning same-sex relations between consenting adults after a gay man filed a lawsuit claiming the ban was unconstitutional.

The complainant, who remained anonymous, claimed the law led him “to live in constant fear of criminal sanction for engaging in consensual sexual activity” and caused “hateful and violent conduct towards him and other LGBT persons” that stopped him “from living and expressing himself freely and in dignity,” according to BBC.

The ruling stated that the constitution guarantees that…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Dominica’s High Court ends the country’s ban on being gay in historic ruling

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today