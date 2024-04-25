GOP governor signs law allowing anti-LGBTQ+ foster parents to take in LGBTQ+ youth

Gay Today
April 25, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks at the grand opening celebration at the Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal hotel in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Photo: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) has signed a law explicitly allowing anti-LGBTQ+ foster and adoptive parents to take in LGBTQ+ youth with no provision to take into account the young person’s wishes on the matter.

S.B. 1738, called the Tennessee Foster and Adoptive Parent Protection Act, states that the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) cannot require a current or prospective foster or adoptive parent “to affirm, accept, or support any government policy regarding sexual orientation or gender identity that conflicts with the parent’s sincerely held religious or moral beliefs.”

The legislation emphasizes that the state cannot take a parent’s beliefs about LGBTQ+ identities into account when deciding on the placement of the child because “such beliefs do not create a presumption that any particular placement is contrary to the best interest of the child.”

For the past ten years, DCS has had a policy requiring children to be cared for in a way that  “promotes dignity and respect for all children/youth and families inclusive of their gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation,” as explained by the Tennessee Lookout. That policy is now under review…

