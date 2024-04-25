Louisiana tells schools to just ignore Joe Biden’s new trans-inclusive Title IX rules

Louisiana Education Superintendent Cade Brumley speaks during the Bayou Industrial Group luncheon on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
Photo: Emily Enfinger/ The Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana has told the state’s public schools to ignore President Joe Biden’s newly released Title IX rules prohibiting anti-transgender discrimination that are set to go into effect nationwide on August 1. The state’s head of education has hinted at a coming lawsuit against the new rules, and the anti-LGBTQ+ legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has already agreed to sue.

In a Monday letter, Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said the new rules “likely conflict” with state laws banning trans athletes from playing on sports teams matching their gender identity, even though Biden’s new rules don’t mention trans athletes. The Biden administration has said that schools receiving federal funding will be expected to follow the rules or risk federal lawsuits, Department of Education investigations, and possible loss of funding.

Brumley also said the new rules “likely conflict” with two bills in the legislature: one allowing…

