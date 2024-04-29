Maryland’s governor just signed a law to protect the freedom to read

Gay Today
This past Thursday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed a bill that could make it much harder for Christian conservatives to ban LGBTQ+ books in schools.

H.B. 787, dubbed the “Freedom to Read Act,” requires school districts to develop a protocol for reviewing books in their library system. It also prevents county boards of education from retaliating against school media programs if they follow the review protocol. The law stipulates that materials can’t be excluded from libraries “because of the origin, background, or views of a person who created the material” and that books must remain available for students during the review process.

“I’m proud that Maryland is a place where everyone can see themselves in literature, where that book will remain on the shelves for them to read and see and not feel alone and that people’s history isn’t erased,” Del. Dana Jones (D) said. She sponsored the bill in the…

