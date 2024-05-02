Republicans “sick & tired” of Marjorie Taylor Greene will sink her plan to boot House speaker

By
Gay Today
May 2, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Congressional Republicans are “sick and tired” of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and they plan to help defeat her resolution to kick out House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), which she promised to formally introduce “next week, absolutely.” The defeat would help sink her outsized far-right influence in the House just six months before she’s up for re-election.

Greene filed a surprise motion to oust Johnson because he allowed the House to vote on a $1.2 trillion government funding bill today that included funding for “trans ideology,” as she put it. The bill, which largely excluded her and other far-right Republicans’ desired anti-LGBTQ+ provisions, cleared the House on March 22 in a 286 -134 vote.

She’s especially outraged that Johnson allowed a vote on a bill giving…

