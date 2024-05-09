A Catholic school fired a teacher just for being gay. An appeals court just agreed with the school.

A court of appeals has ruled that a Catholic North Carolina school had the right to fire teacher Lonnie Billard after he announced his marriage to another man on social media in 2014, the Associated Press reported.

Billard – who was once named the school’s Teacher of the Year – had been a full-time drama teacher at the school for 10 years and became a substitute English teacher in 2012. The school reportedly said it fired him as a substitute due to his “advocacy in favor of a position that is opposed to what the church teaches about marriage.”

The decision by a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, reverses the original 2021 decision by U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who ruled that Charlotte Catholic High School and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte violated…

