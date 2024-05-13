Libs of TikTok and its dark influence on LGBTQ+ hate

Gay Today
May 13, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion, Technology

A complete history of the most infamous anti-LGBTQ+ social media account of all time.

Libs of TikTok, a social media account run by anti-LGBTQ+ activist Chaya Raichik, has amassed over three million followers on X (formerly Twitter) by inspiring outrage against LGBTQ+ teachers, all-ages drag performers, gender-affirming medical professionals, and their allies.

The account’s posts have increasingly influenced right-wing politicians and anti-LGBTQ+ extremists and have also been connected to death threats against queers, their allies, and school children. Here’s an overview of the account’s history, beliefs, recent influence, and future in online and offline spaces.

History of Libs of TikTok

Raichik, a real estate salesperson in Brooklyn, began the now-infamous social media account in November 2020. The account minimized COVID, repeated election theft conspiracy theories, promoted QAnon theories about child sex trafficking rings, and downplayed the violence of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

After several rebranding attempts, Raichik found success by…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Libs of TikTok and its dark influence on LGBTQ+ hate

