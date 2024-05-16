Girl turned away from Florida public school prom because she wore a suit

Gay Today
Sophie Savidge
A teenager says that she was turned back at the door when she showed up for prom this past weekend because she wasn’t wearing a dress.

Sophie Savidge, 16, is a junior at Mason Classical Academy, a charter school in Naples, Florida. She went to her school’s prom this past Saturday with friends and her mother, wearing a black suit with an olive green vest, a green tie, and a green pocket square, along with matching green nail polish.

Savidge says that Vice Principal Nissa Mitchell told her that her clothes violated the school’s dress code for formal events, which requires girls to wear dresses. Mitchell told Savidge to go home and change into a dress. Savidge said that she doesn’t even own a dress.

“I was so upset,” her mother told NBC News. “I said, ‘Sophie doesn’t wear dresses. She doesn’t like to wear dresses — it’s just not her.’ And [Mitchell] said, ‘Well, unfortunately, those are the rules.’”

Her mother asked the principal why her daughter couldn’t get in, and she was told that…

