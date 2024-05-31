Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money criminal case, a stain on his campaign

A New York jury has found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 criminal counts in connection to a scheme to falsify business records regarding hush money payments his 2016 presidential campaign made to cover up his alleged extramarital affair with adult video actress Stormy Daniels.

The verdict makes Trump the first-ever U.S. president to be convicted of criminal charges.

“This was a disgrace, this was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” Trump said outside the courtroom shortly after the verdict was announced. “It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace, they wouldn’t give us a venue change… this was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people.”

Trump will likely appeal the verdict, as he accused prosecutors, the judge, and President Joe Biden of all rigging the case against him in advance. The trial will now enter its sentencing phase, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention is expected to formally nominate Trump as the party’s presidential candidate. Trump will likely use the conviction as campaign fodder, claiming it as part of a conspiracy to stop him from being re-elected in November.

