The number of hate groups in the U.S. has almost doubled in two years

By
Gay Today
June 11, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

If you think that there is more hate in America right now, you’re right. Or at least there are a lot more hate groups, according to the latest annual report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The group’s annual “Year in Hate and Extremism” report finds that the number of hate groups in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2021 and 2023, with more than 1,400 groups across every state.

“In 2023, the SPLC documented the highest number of active anti-LGBTQ+ and white nationalist groups we have ever recorded,” the report says. SPLC cites the rising number of attacks on libraries hosting drag queen story hours, the relentless attacks on trans youth, and the murders of O’Shae Sibley and Laura Ann Carleton as emblematic of an increasingly dangerous and hostile environment for LGBTQ+ people.

“The activities of hate and antigovernment groups and the experiences of those they target for abuse, exclusion, and violence exemplify what happens when racist, dominionist (a theocratic ideology that holds only Christians have the right to control government and society) and nationalistic conspiracy theories are operationalized,” the report states.

The timing of the increased hate is…

Read full story, and more, from Source: The number of hate groups in the U.S. has almost doubled in two years

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today