CDC is urging LGBTQ+ people to get mpox vaccine during Pride Month

Gay Today
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health are once again teaming up to get the word out about mpox and urge members of the LGBTQ+ community to get vaccinated this Pride Month.

Two years ago, the virus that causes the infectious disease formerly known as monkeypox began spreading in the U.S. and Europe, causing an outbreak that saw, at its peak between July and August 2022, around 3,000 new cases per week in the U.S. The virus spreads through close personal contact, including direct skin-to-skin contact and contact with objects, fabrics, and surfaces. It causes a painful rash, but symptoms can also include…

