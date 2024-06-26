Republican support for marriage equality drops as conservatives ramp up anti-trans panic

June 26, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A new Gallup poll found that support for same-sex couples having the right to marry has dropped over the past two years among Republicans, with only a minority of GOP voters supporting marriage equality now when a majority of the GOP supported it in 2022. This may be a result of the mass anti-trans and “groomer” panic over the past several years.

In 2021 and 2022, Gallup found that 55% of Republicans supported marriage equality. In 2023, the number dropped to 49%, and this year, in data that has just been released, Gallup found that only 46% of Republicans support marriage equality.

Graph showing partisan support for same-sex marriage

Support dropped from 71% among all Americans in 2022 and 2023 to…

