Jill Biden celebrates LGBTQ+ victories at White House Pride celebration

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her daughter, Ashley Biden, addressed attendees at yesterday’s White House Pride celebration.

Ashley Biden celebrated the assembled activists and cited the “countless LGBTQ people who are able to find community, and refuge, because of all of you. Thank you so much for your tireless effort, it changed lives.”

She then introduced her mother as “the woman who taught me to be myself, who loved me unconditionally, who has shown me in so many ways how I can make a difference, and who works every single day tirelessly to ensure that all people have the opportunities and freedoms they deserve.”

Dr. Biden mentioned some prominent LGBTQ+ Democrats, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chsten Buttitigeg, as well as Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“Even as we celebrate, we know that this community is under attack,” she said. “Many of you know that all too well – and have come here from states that are passing laws targeting LGBTQ Americans.”

“And it feels like we are caught in the push and pull of progress.”

She listed some major achievements of the LGBTQ+ movement over the last several decades, including…

