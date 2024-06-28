LGBTQ+ elected officials have tripled since 2017 but are still underrepresented

In the last seven years, the number of LGBTQ+ elected officials in the United States has increased by nearly 200%, according to a recent report by the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute.

Significantly, the report also found that every state and D.C. has at least one openly queer elected official. “LGBTQ people are running in historic numbers right now, and we are winning,” Elliot Imse, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, told NBC News.

The research found that as of this May, there are 1,303 out LGBTQ elected officials. This is a 10% increase from 1,185 officials last year and a 190.8% increase from the 448 out officials in 2017.

However, the number of trans elected officials decreased by…

