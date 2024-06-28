This gay veteran spent 2 years in jail because he had sex. He can finally get a pardon.

Gay Today
June 28, 2024

Steve Marose
Photo: Screenshot/BBC

Reports from Steve Marose’s time in the Air Force described him as an “efficient, enthusiastic and innovative leader whose proposals saved the Air Force time and money,” according to an old article from the 90s in The Seattle Times.

Marose, however, was also a gay man. At the age of twenty-four, he was kicked out of the Air Force, put on trial, convicted, and jailed for breaking Article 125 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which bans sodomy.

As of yesterday, Marose is one of the many LGBTQ+ veterans who is eligible for a pardon by President Joe Biden, clearing them of less-than-honorable and dishonorable discharges, or in Marose’s case, a criminal conviction.

President Biden granting clemency will impact an estimated 2,000 veterans, but the change won’t be immediate. The pardon doesn’t…

President Biden granting clemency will impact an estimated 2,000 veterans, but the change won't be immediate. The pardon doesn't…

