Republicans gut HIV/AIDS spending by over $400 million in next year’s budget

Gay Today
United States House of Representatives
The House Subcommittee on Labor, Health, and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, which Republicans currently lead, approved a spending bill that would cut at least $419 million from federal AIDS programs.

AIDS activists say this would have devastating impacts on the ongoing effort to decrease HIV by 2030. The bill also includes billions of dollars in cuts to other human services, such as education and health.

The House Appropriations Committee will consider the spending bill in full on July 1. Last year, Republicans attempted to cut HIV prevention funds, but the committee rejected the budget cuts. AIDS advocates say they are hopeful the same thing will happen again, The Washington Blade reports.

The proposed GOP cuts would take $214 million away from…

