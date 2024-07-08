The Pope just excommunicated a Trump-loving, anti-LGBTQ+ priest

Gay Today
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pope Francis, head of the worldwide Catholic Church, recently excommunicated Carlo Maria Viganò, a virulently anti-LGBTQ+ U.S. archbishop who denied the pontiff’s authority and spent years publicly attacking him.

Viganò, a religious ultra-conservative who has also been a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump, served as the Vatican’s top diplomat to Washington D.C. from 2011 to 2016.

Last month, Archbishop Viganò was formally accused of schism, “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him,” according to the Vatican. The violation is one of the most serious offenses in Catholic canon law.

Viganò has called Francis a “false prophet” and a “servant of Satan” and espoused conspiracy theories centered on the COVID-19 pandemic, the “deep state”, and an “orchestrated media narrative” targeting the 45th president.

The disgraced priest’s activist agenda focused on Francis’ LGBTQ+ outreach and his own toxic views on homosexuality.

In 2020, Viganò accused Francis of…

