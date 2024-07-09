The GOP’s proposed national platform is extremely transphobic

It also promises to protect Christians who discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has adopted former President Donald Trump’s platform for the Republican Party. The new platform removes the party’s opposition to same-sex marriage — though conservatives have signaled that they’d like to overturn it — and also softens conservative opposition to abortion and in vitro fertilization (IVF), two issues that Republicans worry could hurt them in the November election.

The platform’s anti-transgender goals, numbered 16 and 17 among its 20 goals, are stated thus: “Cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, radical gender ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” and “Keep men out of women’s sports.”

Chapter 9, Section 5 of the platform promises to “end Left-wing gender insanity,” stating, “We will…

