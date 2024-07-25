JD Vance refused to certify U.S. foreign ambassadors because they weren’t anti-LGBTQ+ enough

Not long after coming to Washington last year as the junior Senator from Ohio, Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, J.D. Vance (R), embarked on a year-long effort to hold up State Department ambassadorial nominations based on his objections to their “woke” and pro-LGBTQ+ policy views.

In April last year, Vance sent a questionnaire to over 30 U.S. State Department ambassador nominees forcing them to explain in detail their views around issues including diversity, equity and inclusion measures at embassies, gender-neutral bathrooms, Pride flag displays and gender-affirming care for State Department employees.

The memo obtained by the Washington Post reveals Vance’s antipathy to so-called “woke” ideology and his intensive efforts to root it out of public life and U.S. government policy at home and abroad.

The effort held up dozens of…

