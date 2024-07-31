JD Vance once hated police, attended Pride & supported gender-affirming surgery

His old texts with his now-estranged transgender friend show Vance’s gradual slide into anti-LGBTQ+ GOP orthodoxy.

Years before Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) became one of Ohio’s U.S. senators and the Republican vice presidential nominee running with a staunchly anti-trans former president, he had a transgender classmate and friend that he met at Yale Law School. Her name was Sofia Nelson, and she recently shared about 90 email and text message exchanges between her and Vance from 2014 through 2017 with The New York Times.

Vance wrote about Nelson in his well-known 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, referring to her as “an extremely progressive lesbian.” When Nelson underwent gender-affirming surgery, Vance wrote to her, “I don’t understand what you’re doing, but I support you.”

In 2014, Vance wrote of the now-deceased anti-LGBTQ+ Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, “He’s become a very shrill old man. I used to really like him, and I used to believe all of his stuff about judicial minimalism was sincere. Now I see it as a political charade.”

In October 2014, after white Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson killed 18-year-old Black man Michael Brown, Vance wrote…

