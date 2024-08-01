GOP candidate posts menacing message about LGBTQ+-friendly churches while holding a gun

Gay Today
August 1, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

She said her solution to “gay garbage” could “land me in jail” while calling “gay churches… cancer.”

Valentina Gomez
Photo: Screenshot

Republican candidate for Missouri secretary of state and anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Valentina Gomez posted a video with violent rhetoric to social media where she accused LGBTQ+-friendly churches of promoting “Satanic and pedophile garbage.” She said that her response to those churches would not be to “turn the other cheek” and would result in her going to jail. She then posted a picture of herself holding a rifle in the video.

“I will not let Jesus Christ be mocked,” Gomez said while standing in front of a church with a rainbow flag. “All this Satanic and pedophile garbage in the Olympics, in our churches, and in our government will end when Christians and Catholics start fighting back.”

“I will not turn the other cheek when defending Jesus Christ,” she continued. “And if this lands me in jail, then so be it. Screw your gay garbage.”

“I’m coming for all the pedophiles this flag represents.”

Then, if her message wasn’t clear enough, she posted…

