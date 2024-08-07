The most homophobic GOP candidate of the year loses her primary & it was brutal

By
Gay Today
August 7, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Republican candidate Valentina Gomez
Photo: Screenshot

Valentina Gomez, who ran in the GOP primary for Missouri Secretary of State, built her campaign around her hatred of LGBTQ+ people. She made “Don’t be weak and gay” a slogan of her campaign, she called LGBTQ+ people “groomers” and “pedophiles” repeatedly, she burned LGBTQ+ books with a flamethrower, and she said anti-LGBTQ+ slurs in videos posted to social media.

And she just came in sixth place in her primary election out of eight candidates.

With 99% of votes counted this morning, the Kansas City Star reports that Gomez got 47,931 votes – or just 7.5% – in the primary yesterday, putting her behind five other candidates. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R) got 24.4% of the vote and has been declared the winner by the AP.

In a video posted after the polls closed but before the votes were counted, Gomez claimed that…

Read full story, and more, from Source: The most homophobic GOP candidate of the year loses her primary & it was brutal

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today