Pete Buttigieg dismantles Fox host’s claim about violent crime in just 7 words

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appearing on Fox News
Photo: X video screenshot

Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg accused Fox News host Lawrence Jones of “cherrypicking” data to say that Democrats are not doing enough to protect Black people from violent crime. Buttigieg then flattened the claim with a seven-word response that turned the tables on Jones and his Republican talking point.

During the contentious interview, which occurred the morning after the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Jones said, “So let’s talk about the record of the Biden-Harris administration…. When you look at crime, violent crime across 66 major cities is up almost 10% at 9.6%. Is that a record that you can run on?”

Buttigieg replied, “I often wonder, you know, whether viewers of this network are aware that violent crime went up under Donald Trump. I think that deserves more coverage…

