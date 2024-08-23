A transgender woman wins Democratic primary for Florida House seat, and aims to make history

By
Gay Today
August 23, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Equality Florida Action PAC via Facebook; x.com via @ashleytbrundage

transgender woman won the Democratic nomination for a Florida House seat on Tuesday night.

Ashley Brundage, the founder and president of Empowering Differences. She won more than 81 percent of the vote in Florida House District 65’s Democratic Primary, which means she will now advance to face incumbent Republican Florida Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman in November. There, she will have a fighting chance in a district where a majority of voters favored President Joe Biden in 2020 over Republican former President Donald Trump. The district swung red in 2022 as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a landslide re-election and enacted an anti-LGBTQ agenda.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to announce that we’ve won the Democratic primary election with a resounding victory over 80% for Florida State House District 65!” Brundage posted on X.

If elected, Brundage would be the first…

Read full story, and more, from Source: A transgender woman wins Democratic primary for Florida House seat, and aims to make history

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today