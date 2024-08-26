Ultra-hateful GOP governor candidate is losing his election hard in embarrassing new polling

He considers LGBTQ+ people as “filthy” “demons” who “mentally rape” children and say women who have abortion are sluts.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ+ Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R)—who is running for governor and considers LGBTQ+ people as “filthy” “demons” who “mentally rape” children—is doing poorly in polling, running 14 points behind his Democratic opponent, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

High Point University/SurveyUSA poll released on August 22 showed 48% of voters supporting Stein and just 34% supporting Robinson. Additionally, 18% of respondents said they were undecided, and the poll’s margin of error was +/-4%.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Robinson, calling him “Martin Luther King on steroids.” However, Robinson has said he considers King to be an “inferior pastor” and a “communist” who wanted to “subvert capitalism” and “free choice.”

Robinson’s unpopularity in the poll may be related to his extremist views, which include racism, anti-semitism, anti-abortion stances, and anti-LGBTQ+ hostility.

