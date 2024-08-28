Trump judges side with Ron DeSantis on health care ban & overturn trans rights victory

By
Gay Today
August 28, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Golden Lady Justice
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court overrode a landmark decision in the case Doe v. Ladapo, authorizing restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors and adults to go into law.

In a 2-1 decision, judges with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals put a pause on a trial court ruling that overturned S.B. 254, a total ban on gender-affirming care for minors that also enforces some restrictions for adults.

This decision means that minors cannot access any medical gender-affirming care in the state, including hormone replacement therapy and surgery. Additionally, there are multiple restrictions for adults, including mandating that consent forms are signed in person – thus creating a barrier for anyone who relies on telehealth appointments – and mandating that only physicians can apply such care, depriving people of access to many medical providers.

The two judges that voted in favor of the state ban were the Trump-appointed Judges…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Trump judges side with Ron DeSantis on health care ban & overturn trans rights victory

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today