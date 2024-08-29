Lesbian union boss claps back at JD Vance’s “gross” comments about her not being a real mom

Randi Weingarten
Photo: American Federation of Teachers

The lesbian president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, has called Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) “nonsensical” and “insulting” over his recently resurfaced 2021 comments calling her childless and saying that she wants to “brainwash and destroy the minds of children.” Weingarten is a stepmother to her wife’s two children.

In his 2021 comments, Vance said that parents should decide what values and lessons their children learn, adding, “So many of the leaders of the left — and I hate to be so personal about this — but they’re people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children. And that really disorients me, and it really disturbed me. Randi Weingarten, who’s the head of the most powerful teachers’ union in the country — she doesn’t have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

Speaking to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on MSNBC’s Deadline White House, Weingarten responded…

