JD Vance begs gay billionaire Peter Thiel to fund his & Donald Trump’s campaign

On a recent campaign stop in Wisconsin, a vital swing state in the 2024 presidential election, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) urged Peter Thiel – the out, billionaire tech investor who bankrolled his winning Senate bid in 2022 – to “get off the sidelines” and support him and former President Trump in their campaign for the White House.

Thiel has so far declined to support Trump in his third run for the White House.

“I’m going to keep on talking to Peter and persuading him that — you know he’s obviously been exhausted by politics a little bit — but he’s going to be really exhausted by politics if we lose and if Kamala Harris is president,” Vance told the Financial Times.

“He is fundamentally a conservative guy, and I think that he needs to get off the sidelines and support the ticket.”

The gay conservative founder of Palantir, an internet analytics firm, backed Donald Trump in 2016, hoping for government deregulation in tech and other sectors in line with his libertarian ideology.

But claiming disappointment with Trump’s first term, Thiel has so far declined to support the MAGA king for a second, even as he worked behind the scenes to get Vance installed as the twice-impeached former president’s No. 2.

Last year, Thiel said he didn’t intend…

