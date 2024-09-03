Teacher jailed for third time after protesting trans “ideology” at school that fired him

Evangelical Christian Enoch Burke
Irish teacher Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian opposed to transgender identities, has been arrested for a third time after trying to trespass once more onto the campus of Wilson’s Hospital School. The high school suspended him in 2022 and later fired him for refusing to address a student by their personal pronouns. The school subsequently barred him from the premises and got a court order to keep him off campus.

Burke claims he’s being silenced for his Christian beliefs and has made it his life’s work to cast himself as a martyr over the issue. He has already spent more than 400 days in prison for defying a court order to stay away from the school, which is located 50 miles west of Dublin.

Following his termination from the school, Burke appealed the decision.

After his release from Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison in June, Burke allegedly…

