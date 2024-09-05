Ellen’s new Netflix special will be her last comedy special ever, she says

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres dance during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ellen DeGeneres’ allegedly last-ever comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, finally has a release date. September 24th.

The special will address how DeGeneres was canceled in Hollywood after accusations about her beloved talk show came out, accusing her of creating a hostile workplace for her staff.

DeGeneres previously released a statement on Instagram, saying, “To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.”

The logline reads “For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval.”

“The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Ellen's new Netflix special will be her last comedy special ever, she says

