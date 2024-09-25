Unhinged anti-LGBTQ+ Republican banned from Instagram for hate speech

Gay Today
She claims she was banned for trying to catch pedophiles and “groomers.”

Valentina Gomez in front of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s office
Photo: Screenshot

Valentina Gomez, the failed GOP candidate for Missouri secretary of state who once set LGBTQ+ books on fire using a flamethrower for a campaign ad, has been removed from Instagram following multiple organizations reporting her posts, including GLAAD.

Gomez’s Instagram was full of messages supporting her primary campaign, which she lost in a stunning defeat in August.

A spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta told The Advocate, “I can confirm that, due to frequent and repeated violations of Meta’s hate speech policies, we have disabled this account.”

Gomez’s account had around 90,000 followers. In one of her last posts, on September 17, she continued to use hate speech and…

