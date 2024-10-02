Out of control “MAGA warrior” lawmaker held in contempt for angry gestures in court

Florida’s Randy Fine has crusaded against LGBTQ+ rights. Now he has to pay and take anger management classes after his outbursts in court.

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine (R)
An anti-LGBTQ+ Florida state representative who sponsored the state’s Don’t Say Gay bill and said the state should be “erasing” LGBTQ+ people has been held in contempt for both wearing inappropriate clothing and allegedly holding up his middle finger during a virtual court hearing.

On August 19, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine appeared before Circuit Judge Scott Blaue in a case regarding mishandled election paperwork that was ultimately thrown out.

Nevertheless, Fine was held in civil contempt for wearing inappropriate clothing (he appeared in a campaign t-shirt in violation of the court’s decorum policy), as well as for allegedly…

