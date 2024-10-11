82 GOP lawmakers cite Bible in Supreme Court brief against gender-affirming care

A group of 82 conservative lawmakers from state legislatures across the country joined forces with the far-right Christian fundamentalist American Family Association to author a 42-page brief that cites the Bible to advocate for a total ban on gender-affirming care in relation to the Supreme Court case The United States v. Skrmetti.

The brief features many prominent anti-transgender Republican politicians across the country, including Ohio State Rep. Gary Click, Idaho State Sen. Tammy Nichols, Arkansas State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, Nebraska State Rep. Kathleen Kauth, and Texas State Sen. Bob Hall, alongside several dozen other lawmakers.

The brief begins by criticizing trans advocacy as “identity politics” and instead advocates for a conservative perspective.

“Petitioners’ identity politics is a vision of public policy fundamentally at odds with the original meaning of the Constitution and the…

