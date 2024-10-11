“Friends” actor’s father refused to watch her historic lesbian role on the show

By
Gay Today
October 11, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Religion

Actresses Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht as lesbian couple Carol and Susan on Friends
Photo: Screenshot, YouTube

Actress Jane Sibbett is well-known for portraying Carol, the ex-wife of Ross on the long-running 1990s sitcom Friends. But while the show was lauded for its representation of lesbian characters, Sibbett’s father was no fan of the show.

Friends begins with the main character Ross (David Schwimmer), having recently been left by his wife Carol, (Sibbett) because she had come out as a lesbian and wanted to be with her girlfriend, Susan. While the plotline was used for laughs, it also presented a rare positive TV representation of a lesbian character.

In season 2, Carol and Susan announced that they were getting married, and the episode with their wedding was the first lesbian wedding ever portrayed on a primetime TV show. Sibbett, however, received…

Read full story, and more, from Source: “Friends” actor’s father refused to watch her historic lesbian role on the show

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today