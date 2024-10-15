SAGE at 30

By
Gay Today
October 15, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Jesse's Journal, Lifestyle, People, Viewpoint

SAGE – Senior Action in a Gay Environment – began in New York City in 1978 as an organization designed to improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender older adults. In South Florida SAGE began in 1992, when the Sunshine Cathedral asked Ed Jones to create a task force to develop and expand its program for senior age group members of the church. By 1994 the task force included people from the newly formed community center (now the Pride Center). They decided to widen the scope of the operation to include the larger gay and lesbian community. After consulting with SAGE USA in New York, a kickoff luncheon was held in May 1994, and an organizational dinner was held in July. Articles of Incorporation were filed, and SAGE of Broward County became the first affiliate of SAGE USA. A name change was made on June 25, 2003, and SAGE of South Florida, Inc., became an independent organization no longer affiliated with SAGE USA. Unlike the national organization, SAGE of South Florida kept its original name and its focus on social rather than political goals.

According to its Mission Statement, “SAGE of South Florida is a social and support group of gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and transgenders, of all ages, dedicated to serving the needs of the maturing community. Our goals are to enrich the lives of members of the LGBTQ senior community. This is accomplished by volunteering and sponsoring various social and educational activities to deal with the special needs of aging. SAGE provides opportunities to interact with members of our LGBTQ community. Now 30 years young, SAGE of South Florida provides the community with a variety of programs, including discussion groups, book clubs, dine-outs and Friday Free Movies, all designed to combat isolation in the elderly LGBGTQ+ community.

On September 21, SAGE of South Florida celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a festive luncheon at Tropical Acres Restaurant in Dania Beach. In addition to a large number of SAGE members, past and present, the luncheon was attended by Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and other dignitaries. By all accounts, the luncheon was a huge success. “It is truly an honor to celebrate 30 years of SAGE of South Florida with many of our founders and members,” said Patrick Vida, president of SAGE of South Florida. “We are so very lucky, down here in South Florida, to have SAGE available to us seniors,” said another member. “SAGE of South Florida is a wonderful outlet for socializing, meeting friends, and making new friends.” This columnist, also a member, congratulates SAGE of South Florida for its 30 successful years and wishes it a most amazing future.

Thanks to Michael Vita of SAGE for helping me with this article.

Jesse’s Journal
By Jesse Monteagudo

Jesse Monteagudo is a freelance writer and South Florida resident since 1964. Share your own experiences with him at jessemonteagudo@comcast.net.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today