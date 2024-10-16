Right-wing pundit says Obama talks to men like an effeminate “soy boy”

By
Gay Today
October 16, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Charlie Kirk
Photo: Screenshot

Trump-loving anti-LGBTQ+ radio host and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk called Barack Obama a “low testosterone soy boy” after the former president appeared in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to support Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kirk said Obama’s speech was “the most femboy, effeminate, low testosterone, soy boy approach on how to talk to men,” parroting the Trump campaign’s obsession with stereotypical masculinity.

“You talk to men like you do in a football locker room, direct. You challenge them. You tell them what they ought to do,” Kirk continued. “You talk about duty. You talk about honor. You talk about the pursuit of greatness. He talks to them as if they are in a group therapy session with a bunch of middle-aged drug-addicted women.”

Kirk also claimed “no real man” should…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Right-wing pundit says Obama talks to men like an effeminate “soy boy”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today